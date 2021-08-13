Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 88.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%.

BEEM traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,198. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.09. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $206.39 million and a PE ratio of -35.97.

Get Beam Global alerts:

In other news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,834.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $51,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $702,925. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

BEEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.