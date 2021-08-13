168,700 Shares in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Bought by Aperimus Capital LLC

Aperimus Capital LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 168,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. OPKO Health comprises approximately 1.1% of Aperimus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $17,328,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 11,511.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,535,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after buying an additional 3,505,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 31.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after buying an additional 1,779,991 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at $7,080,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,722,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,122,000 after buying an additional 1,094,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

OPK traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 34,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,762,250. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.74.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.57 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,602.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

