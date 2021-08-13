AXS Investments LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AXS Investments LLC cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,685,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $57.19. 174,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,074,420. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $46.97 and a one year high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $246.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.