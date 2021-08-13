Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $3.76 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,489 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after buying an additional 1,173,837 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 410.6% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 975,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after buying an additional 784,141 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,318,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,387.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 500,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,566,000 after purchasing an additional 480,056 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 632,777.8% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 455,600 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.39. The stock had a trading volume of 35,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,993. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $76.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.