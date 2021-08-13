Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 1,167.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,486 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.05% of ContextLogic worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth $1,454,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $219,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ContextLogic by 1,739.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 162,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 3,131.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WISH traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,395,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,550,535. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.16. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

WISH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen downgraded ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

In other news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $4,160,994.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,994.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $214,178.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,094,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,849,181.

ContextLogic Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.