BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 881 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,744,000 after buying an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.1% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 116.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 5.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,194,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus boosted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $914.97. 2,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,366. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $922.34. The company has a market capitalization of $139.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $880.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

