Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Has $5.13 Million Position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,618,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,064 shares during the quarter. Mereo BioPharma Group accounts for approximately 3.5% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MREO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 125,000.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,213,000.

MREO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Mereo BioPharma Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,953. The stock has a market cap of $158.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.71. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

