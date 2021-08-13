Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Boosted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.63. 3,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,153. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $228.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.88.

