Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Sells 418 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,481 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 659,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,005,000 after purchasing an additional 26,415 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.9% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 82,142 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 715,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $40,193,000 after acquiring an additional 26,939 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 342,154 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $53.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,712,711. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist reduced their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

