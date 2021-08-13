Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Down 90.7% in July

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the July 15th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,476,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $14,657,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,766. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.033 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

