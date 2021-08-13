Short Interest in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Grows By 4,124.4%

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 4,124.4% from the July 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other NeuroMetrix news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 28,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $96,573.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 570,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,034.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the first quarter worth $333,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NeuroMetrix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter valued at $73,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NURO traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,384. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.93. NeuroMetrix has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $72.90 million, a PE ratio of -47.78 and a beta of 3.10.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder.

