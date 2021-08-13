Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the July 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYZ traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.23. 51 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,912. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $96.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.