TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the July 15th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TAT Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.09. 18,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.52. TAT Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TAT Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

