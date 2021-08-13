Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITRM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/12/2021 – Iterum Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company's product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. "

7/27/2021 – Iterum Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $0.70 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Iterum Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $0.69 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Iterum Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at G.Research, Llc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ ITRM traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.70. 43,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,344,541. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $125.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

