Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,866 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after buying an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,211,715. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $201.49 billion, a PE ratio of -90.38, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

