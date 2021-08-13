SEEN Price Tops $4.01 on Top Exchanges (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for about $4.01 or 0.00008634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $13,560.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SEEN has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00056604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.52 or 0.00896970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00114839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00043734 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

