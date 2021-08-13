DigitalNote Trading Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $8.23 million and $6,469.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.63 or 0.00574187 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,053,413,838 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,570,295 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.