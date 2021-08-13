Zigcoin Market Cap Reaches $11.72 Million (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Zigcoin has a market cap of $11.72 million and $990,419.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zigcoin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00056604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $416.52 or 0.00896970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00114839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00043734 BTC.

About Zigcoin

Zigcoin is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 220,713,085 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZIGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.