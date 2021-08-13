IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in IDEX by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in IDEX by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 399,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in IDEX by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in IDEX by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.84. IDEX has a 12 month low of $166.51 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

