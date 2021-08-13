Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $686.00 Million

Analysts expect that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will post $686.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $668.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $704.00 million. Griffon posted sales of $660.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Griffon by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Griffon by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 59.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 13.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 91,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Griffon by 128.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFF traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,017. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.75. Griffon has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $29.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

