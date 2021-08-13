Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives GBX 349.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 349.80 ($4.57).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 396 ($5.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, insider Neil Manser sold 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total value of £147,808.22 ($193,112.39). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 153 shares of company stock valued at $45,028.

LON:DLG traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 305.50 ($3.99). 3,310,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,567,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of £4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 296.27. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 342.10 ($4.47).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 7.60 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

