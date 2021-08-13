Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Lowers Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Ameren accounts for about 1.2% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned approximately 0.07% of Ameren worth $13,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 113.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,296 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 297.7% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 154,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 115,986 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 79.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Shares of AEE stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.52. 12,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,567. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

