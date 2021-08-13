Crust Network (CRU) Price Reaches $56.33 on Top Exchanges

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, Crust Network has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Crust Network has a total market cap of $103.86 million and approximately $12.54 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for $56.33 or 0.00121314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00056510 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.43 or 0.00896783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00114907 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001927 BTC.

About Crust Network

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,843,629 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

