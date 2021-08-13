Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30 to $2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million to $670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.68 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.46. The stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.87. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. Novanta’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

