Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.72.

Shares of PEG traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.63. 22,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,480,166 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

