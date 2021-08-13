Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.58), Fidelity Earnings reports. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 57.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.87. 11,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Condor Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

