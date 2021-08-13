LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHCG. Benchmark increased their price objective on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.14.
LHCG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group has a one year low of $170.01 and a one year high of $236.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.95.
In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
