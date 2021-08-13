LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHCG. Benchmark increased their price objective on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.14.

LHCG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group has a one year low of $170.01 and a one year high of $236.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.95.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

