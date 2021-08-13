Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.6% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,419,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,919,000 after purchasing an additional 938,405 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,820,000 after buying an additional 502,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,122,000 after buying an additional 1,593,547 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,538,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after buying an additional 103,674 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,951,000 after buying an additional 726,551 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $52.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,643. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.30. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $52.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

