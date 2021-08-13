Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Down 7.8%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.70 and last traded at $22.91. 41,791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,235,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.80.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $86,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David M. Carter sold 2,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $65,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,012,006. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.