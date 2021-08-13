Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Gap Down to $40.04

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.04, but opened at $38.60. Betterware de Mexico shares last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 24 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 82.55.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $129.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 363.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Betterware de Mexico by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its position in Betterware de Mexico by 10.9% in the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

