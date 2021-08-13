UGI (NYSE:UGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.29

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.29 and last traded at $48.14, with a volume of 14642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.59.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UGI. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get UGI alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. UGI’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

In other UGI news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in UGI by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI during the first quarter valued at about $2,935,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UGI by 133.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after buying an additional 374,522 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in UGI by 8.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 639,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after buying an additional 50,742 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,925,000 after buying an additional 957,452 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UGI (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.