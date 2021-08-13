Short Interest in Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Rises By 750.0%

Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Senex Energy in a report on Monday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Senex Energy stock remained flat at $$0.60 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43. Senex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

Senex Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration. It involves in the evaluation and development of oil and gas properties in Australia. It operates through the Cooper and Eromanga Basins; and Surat and Bowen Basins geographical segments. The Cooper and Eromanga Basins segment refers to sedimentary geological basins located in the north east part of South Australia and extending into south west Queensland.

