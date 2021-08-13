Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,534,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after buying an additional 15,348 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $188.14 and a one year high of $242.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.45.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

