Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s 2nd Largest Position

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,765,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,739 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 6.0% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned approximately 0.13% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $66,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53,082 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 26.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,974,000 after purchasing an additional 433,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.70. 112,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,916,266. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

