Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 3.5% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.00. 148,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,321,330. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $451.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.62.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Insiders have sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

