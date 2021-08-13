TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,319,972 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $102,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,287 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.20. 193,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,166,626. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $91.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $251.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

