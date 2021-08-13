The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Barclays

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.40.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $179.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $325.76 billion, a PE ratio of -71.72, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

