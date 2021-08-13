DAPS Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $65,783.00 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $65,783.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00094159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00056585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.45 or 0.00894990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00114861 BTC.

DAPS Coin Coin Profile

DAPS Coin is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,474,541,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

