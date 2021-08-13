Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STNG shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 15,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,504. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.25 million, a PE ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. Analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

