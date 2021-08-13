Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth about $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

STNG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.60. 15,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,504. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.25 million, a PE ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.10. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. Analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.