Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226,724 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after acquiring an additional 807,307 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,976,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,018,000 after buying an additional 569,192 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.25. 18,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,308. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $134.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.77.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

