DeFiner Price Up 3.6% This Week (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 13th. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000484 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiner has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $9.26 million and approximately $242,218.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00056178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.97 or 0.00892266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00114295 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001917 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

FIN is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

