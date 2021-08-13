BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.40.

BPMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

BPMP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.97. 1,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,850. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 15.97, a current ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.10%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

