Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives $123.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director David P. Hess acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,622 shares of company stock worth $2,446,894. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,045,000 after buying an additional 16,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,638,000 after buying an additional 81,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,027,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,081,000 after purchasing an additional 38,243 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Woodward by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,422,000 after purchasing an additional 299,683 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward has a 52-week low of $74.34 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

