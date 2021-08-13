Analysts Set Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Target Price at $123.67

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.67.

WWD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Woodward stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.01. 2,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward has a 52-week low of $74.34 and a 52-week high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Hess purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,894 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,045,000 after buying an additional 16,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,638,000 after buying an additional 81,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,027,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,081,000 after buying an additional 38,243 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,422,000 after buying an additional 299,683 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

