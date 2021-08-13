Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 350 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 1.2% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 20.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.09. 58,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,591,313. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.85. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.65.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

