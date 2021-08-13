Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Announces Earnings Results

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($6.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($5.90), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 243.60%.

ZEAL stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,159. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01. Zealand Pharma A/S has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zealand Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

