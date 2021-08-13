Kineko (KKO) Market Capitalization Hits $2.65 Million

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000937 BTC on major exchanges. Kineko has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $68,052.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kineko has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00046657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00138674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00153093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,383.59 or 0.99923431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.52 or 0.00856381 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,958 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

