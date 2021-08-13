Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.670-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OCDX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.36.

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $19.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,562. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.39 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 140,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $3,051,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,866.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $2,281,007.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,606 shares of company stock worth $7,242,800 in the last ninety days.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

