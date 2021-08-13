Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $745-770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $707.75 million.Maravai LifeSciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.360 EPS.

Shares of MRVI traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $56.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,351. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.22. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

